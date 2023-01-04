3.74% volatility in Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) last month: This is a red flag warning

January 03, 2023, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) trading session started at the price of $18.96, that was -4.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.00 and dropped to $18.04 before settling in for the closing price of $18.95. A 52-week range for LPG has been $8.25 – $21.07.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 10.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.10%. With a float of $33.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 79 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.21, operating margin of +30.18, and the pretax margin is +26.23.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dorian LPG Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Dorian LPG Ltd. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 98,950. In this transaction EVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $19.79, taking the stock ownership to the 69,660 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s EVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC sold 5,000 for $19.03, making the entire transaction worth $95,150. This insider now owns 74,660 shares in total.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.49) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +26.23 while generating a return on equity of 7.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 133.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s (LPG) raw stochastic average was set at 64.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.76 in the near term. At $19.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.84.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Key Stats

There are 40,351K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 738.57 million. As of now, sales total 274,220 K while income totals 71,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 75,970 K while its last quarter net income were 20,310 K.