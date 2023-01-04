$328.64K in average volume shows that NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) is heading in the right direction

On January 03, 2023, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) opened at $1.14, higher 9.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. Price fluctuations for NRXP have ranged from $0.49 to $5.15 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $37.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2 employees.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 58,500. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.17, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 30,000 for $1.10, making the entire transaction worth $33,000. This insider now owns 46,337 shares in total.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -789.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRXP) raw stochastic average was set at 65.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0786, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0880. However, in the short run, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2867. Second resistance stands at $1.3633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0433. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9667.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Key Stats

There are currently 67,641K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 80.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -93,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,080 K.