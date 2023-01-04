-44.58% percent quarterly performance for Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) is not indicative of the underlying story

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.97, plunging -8.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.43 and dropped to $2.73 before settling in for the closing price of $3.36. Within the past 52 weeks, SILO’s price has moved between $2.60 and $12.44.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 169.20%. With a float of $2.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.14 million.

The firm has a total of 2 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -461.47, operating margin of -3850.95, and the pretax margin is +5868.30.

Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Silo Pharma Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 354. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 130 shares at a rate of $2.72, taking the stock ownership to the 154,854 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s CEO and President bought 200 for $2.68, making the entire transaction worth $536. This insider now owns 154,724 shares in total.

Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +5833.39 while generating a return on equity of 80.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 169.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Trading Performance Indicators

Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 135.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67

Technical Analysis of Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Silo Pharma Inc.’s (SILO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.78. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.02.

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.76 million based on 3,139K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 70 K and income totals 3,900 K. The company made 20 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -980 K in sales during its previous quarter.