-59.10% percent quarterly performance for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.73, soaring 34.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.45 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. Within the past 52 weeks, TMBR’s price has moved between $1.20 and $20.52.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 54.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.60%. With a float of $2.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 4.30%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.98

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 165.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.2200. However, in the short run, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.6900. Second resistance stands at $3.0100. The third major resistance level sits at $3.5700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9100.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.26 million based on 2,931K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 890 K and income totals -10,640 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.