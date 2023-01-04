-78.31% percent quarterly performance for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is not indicative of the underlying story

January 03, 2023, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) trading session started at the price of $0.423, that was 3.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.49 and dropped to $0.422 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. A 52-week range for EJH has been $0.36 – $32.80.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 12.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -166.00%. With a float of $4.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 526 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 19.56%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 1.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 478.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 215.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7327, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4701. However, in the short run, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4827. Second resistance stands at $0.5203. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5507. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4147, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3843. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3467.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

There are 2,125K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.79 million. As of now, sales total 63,750 K while income totals -5,430 K.