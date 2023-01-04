A look at ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $3.94, down -0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.98 and dropped to $3.7801 before settling in for the closing price of $3.88. Over the past 52 weeks, ADMA has traded in a range of $1.26-$3.92.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.60%. With a float of $176.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.38 million.

The firm has a total of 527 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.57, operating margin of -72.41, and the pretax margin is -88.81.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 42,849. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 14,982 shares at a rate of $2.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,143,426 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s President and CEO bought 14,983 for $2.86, making the entire transaction worth $42,851. This insider now owns 2,203,708 shares in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -88.52 while generating a return on equity of -62.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) raw stochastic average was set at 94.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.08. The third major resistance level sits at $4.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.57.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 838.32 million has total of 196,777K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 80,940 K in contrast with the sum of -71,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,090 K and last quarter income was -14,900 K.