A look at Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on January 03, 2023, with Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) stock priced at $54.93, down -6.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.00 and dropped to $52.03 before settling in for the closing price of $55.53. CNQ’s price has ranged from $40.85 to $69.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 21.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.10%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9735 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.57, operating margin of +31.65, and the pretax margin is +31.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.50 while generating a return on equity of 22.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.40% during the next five years compared to 105.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.57, a number that is poised to hit 2.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 42.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.37. However, in the short run, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.10. Second resistance stands at $56.03. The third major resistance level sits at $57.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.16.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 57.91 billion, the company has a total of 1,107,305K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,982 M while annual income is 6,115 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,012 M while its latest quarter income was 2,156 M.