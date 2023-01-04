A look at Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On December 30, 2023, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) opened at $16.40, higher 1.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.91 and dropped to $16.21 before settling in for the closing price of $16.64. Price fluctuations for SONO have ranged from $13.65 to $31.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 12.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -56.70% at the time writing. With a float of $124.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1844 employees.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 19,702. In this transaction Director of this company sold 905 shares at a rate of $21.77, taking the stock ownership to the 21,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 65,237 for $18.96, making the entire transaction worth $1,236,743. This insider now owns 727,690 shares in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sonos Inc. (SONO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Looking closely at Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 34.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.28. However, in the short run, Sonos Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.14. Second resistance stands at $17.37. The third major resistance level sits at $17.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.74.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

There are currently 126,686K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,752 M according to its annual income of 67,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 316,290 K and its income totaled -64,070 K.