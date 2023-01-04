A major move is in the offing as American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) market cap hits 2.71 billion

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $14.04, up 3.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.525 and dropped to $13.885 before settling in for the closing price of $13.96. Over the past 52 weeks, AEO has traded in a range of $9.46-$26.08.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 6.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 261.60%. With a float of $175.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.51, operating margin of +12.12, and the pretax margin is +11.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22, was worth 5,207. In this transaction Director of this company bought 432 shares at a rate of $12.06, taking the stock ownership to the 32,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $11.89, making the entire transaction worth $5,948. This insider now owns 28,920 shares in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +8.37 while generating a return on equity of 33.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.32% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 70.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.69 in the near term. At $14.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.41.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.71 billion has total of 187,334K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,011 M in contrast with the sum of 419,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,241 M and last quarter income was 81,270 K.