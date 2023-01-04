A major move is in the offing as IMARA Inc. (IMRA) market cap hits 101.81 million

A new trading day began on January 03, 2023, with IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) stock priced at $4.135, down -3.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.135 and dropped to $3.64 before settling in for the closing price of $4.09. IMRA’s price has ranged from $0.97 to $5.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.90%. With a float of $21.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41 employees.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of IMARA Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 50.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 80,800. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $4.04, taking the stock ownership to the 230,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 19,843 for $4.04, making the entire transaction worth $80,166. This insider now owns 250,000 shares in total.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -60.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IMARA Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 32.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMARA Inc. (IMRA)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, IMARA Inc.’s (IMRA) raw stochastic average was set at 68.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.23. However, in the short run, IMARA Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.17. Second resistance stands at $4.40. The third major resistance level sits at $4.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.18.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 101.81 million, the company has a total of 26,287K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -51,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,610 K.