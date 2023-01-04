A major move is in the offing as Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) market cap hits 437.70 million

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.2561, soaring 8.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.305 and dropped to $0.255 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Within the past 52 weeks, MULN’s price has moved between $0.18 and $5.86.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -536.60%. With a float of $1.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.66 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 33,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CEO, President sold 750,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $297,375. This insider now owns 15,843,789 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.30

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Looking closely at Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), its last 5-days average volume was 156.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 114.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2862, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9398. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3090. Second resistance stands at $0.3320. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3590. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2590, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2320. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2090.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 437.70 million based on 509,294K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -36,460 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -59,472 K in sales during its previous quarter.