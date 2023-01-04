Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) market cap hits 10.79 billion

Analyst Insights

January 03, 2023, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) trading session started at the price of $52.84, that was -1.39% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.465 and dropped to $50.94 before settling in for the closing price of $52.61. A 52-week range for STX has been $47.47 – $117.67.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.30%. With a float of $205.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.00 million.

The firm has a total of 40000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.75, operating margin of +17.04, and the pretax margin is +14.40.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks. The insider ownership of Seagate Technology Holdings plc is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 5,163,235. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $103.26, taking the stock ownership to the 225,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 272,297 for $108.01, making the entire transaction worth $29,410,799. This insider now owns 13,437,070 shares in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.76) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +14.14 while generating a return on equity of 445.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.51% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.62. The third major resistance level sits at $55.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.20.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Key Stats

There are 206,454K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.79 billion. As of now, sales total 11,661 M while income totals 1,649 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,035 M while its last quarter net income were 29,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 19,649 M

Shaun Noe -
Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $86.00, plunging -4.99% from the previous trading...
Read more

TIM S.A. (TIMB) is expecting -10.20% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
January 03, 2023, TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) trading session started at the price of $10.95, that was -8.07% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.24%

Sana Meer -
On January 03, 2023, Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) opened at $14.02, higher 3.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.