Albemarle Corporation (ALB) kicked off at the price of $214.50: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $219.15, down -1.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $219.48 and dropped to $208.57 before settling in for the closing price of $216.86. Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has traded in a range of $169.93-$334.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 4.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -69.80%. With a float of $116.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6000 employees.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 630,562. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $280.25, taking the stock ownership to the 6,257 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 9,072 for $322.26, making the entire transaction worth $2,923,543. This insider now owns 8,507 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.26) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.17% during the next five years compared to -22.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.19, a number that is poised to hit 6.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.79.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 4.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $266.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $246.18. However, in the short run, Albemarle Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $219.80. Second resistance stands at $225.09. The third major resistance level sits at $230.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $208.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $203.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $197.98.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.20 billion has total of 117,153K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,328 M in contrast with the sum of 123,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,092 M and last quarter income was 897,220 K.