Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) 20 Days SMA touches -48.77%: The odds favor the bear

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.41, soaring 14.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.50 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Within the past 52 weeks, AMTI’s price has moved between $0.33 and $14.48.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.30%. With a float of $30.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.91 million.

The firm has a total of 125 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 3,663. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 3,488 shares at a rate of $1.05, taking the stock ownership to the 78,544 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s CFO sold 1,959 for $1.05, making the entire transaction worth $2,057. This insider now owns 32,819 shares in total.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.78) by -$0.15. This company achieved a return on equity of -67.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s (AMTI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 368.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 181.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9475, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5620. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5229. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5664. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6329. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4129, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3464. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3029.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.86 million based on 38,943K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -100,290 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.