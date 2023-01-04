Aptiv PLC (APTV) 20 Days SMA touches -2.22%: The odds favor the bear

On January 03, 2023, Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) opened at $94.81, lower -0.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.175 and dropped to $92.02 before settling in for the closing price of $93.13. Price fluctuations for APTV have ranged from $77.96 to $175.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -70.30% at the time writing. With a float of $269.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.93 million.

The firm has a total of 155000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aptiv PLC is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 646,895. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 6,665 shares at a rate of $97.06, taking the stock ownership to the 565,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 6,665 for $97.49, making the entire transaction worth $649,775. This insider now owns 572,567 shares in total.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.58) by -$0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.05% during the next five years compared to -8.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aptiv PLC (APTV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 166.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.83.

During the past 100 days, Aptiv PLC’s (APTV) raw stochastic average was set at 41.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $94.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $96.54. The third major resistance level sits at $97.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $88.43.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Key Stats

There are currently 270,950K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,618 M according to its annual income of 590,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,614 M and its income totaled 301,000 K.