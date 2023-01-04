Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) posted a -1.09% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $13.38, up 2.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.62 and dropped to $13.29 before settling in for the closing price of $13.19. Over the past 52 weeks, ABR has traded in a range of $11.16-$18.88.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.70%. With a float of $167.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.23 million.

The firm has a total of 579 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.05, operating margin of +75.95, and the pretax margin is +50.81.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 44.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 142,157. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,255 shares at a rate of $15.36, taking the stock ownership to the 134,705 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $16.39, making the entire transaction worth $40,975. This insider now owns 227,500 shares in total.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +40.65 while generating a return on equity of 18.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s (ABR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s (ABR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.82. The third major resistance level sits at $14.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.02.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.33 billion has total of 171,524K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 799,240 K in contrast with the sum of 339,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 294,810 K and last quarter income was 73,050 K.