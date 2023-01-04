Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) last year’s performance of 137.17% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $2.87, down -5.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.63 before settling in for the closing price of $2.85. Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has traded in a range of $0.49-$2.86.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -44.20%. With a float of $182.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.46 million.

The firm has a total of 86 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.27, operating margin of -1528.63, and the pretax margin is -1566.42.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 2,421. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,242 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 254,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s President & CEO sold 6,219 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $12,120. This insider now owns 659,461 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1566.46 while generating a return on equity of -151.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 49.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 89.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.01. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.30.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 446.01 million has total of 187,460K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,100 K in contrast with the sum of -158,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,990 K and last quarter income was -22,890 K.