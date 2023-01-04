Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is -15.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on January 03, 2023, with Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) stock priced at $0.453, down -0.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.473 and dropped to $0.4303 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. ASTR’s price has ranged from $0.41 to $7.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 85.50%. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.33 million.

In an organization with 324 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 118,075. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,086,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $124,960. This insider now owns 857,082 shares in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -73.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Astra Space Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5094, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5813. However, in the short run, Astra Space Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4594. Second resistance stands at $0.4875. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5021. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4021. The third support level lies at $0.3740 if the price breaches the second support level.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 116.74 million, the company has a total of 267,466K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -257,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,780 K while its latest quarter income was -199,110 K.