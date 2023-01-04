Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 96,670 K

Search
Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $0.20, up 4.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.21 and dropped to $0.192 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Over the past 52 weeks, AYTU has traded in a range of $0.15-$1.59.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 97.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.70%. With a float of $59.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 164 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.88, operating margin of -39.42, and the pretax margin is -114.08.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Aytu BioPharma Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 25,047. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 112,371 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,231,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,480. This insider now owns 182,056 shares in total.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.37) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -113.97 while generating a return on equity of -119.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s (AYTU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s (AYTU) raw stochastic average was set at 33.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1923, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4361. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2075 in the near term. At $0.2178, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2255. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1895, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1818. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1715.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.11 million has total of 62,433K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 96,670 K in contrast with the sum of -110,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 27,660 K and last quarter income was -2,880 K.

