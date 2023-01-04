Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.69 million

January 03, 2023, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) trading session started at the price of $8.81, that was -4.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.10 and dropped to $8.295 before settling in for the closing price of $8.74. A 52-week range for BIGC has been $7.74 – $37.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -92.30%. With a float of $69.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.51 million.

The firm has a total of 1337 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.54, operating margin of -23.94, and the pretax margin is -34.89.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 237,615. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 13,911 shares at a rate of $17.08, taking the stock ownership to the 103,447 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,110 for $20.58, making the entire transaction worth $187,485. This insider now owns 189,354 shares in total.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -34.88 while generating a return on equity of -43.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s (BIGC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.40. The third major resistance level sits at $9.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.28.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Key Stats

There are 73,681K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 610.46 million. As of now, sales total 219,860 K while income totals -76,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 72,390 K while its last quarter net income were -30,300 K.

Newsletter

 

