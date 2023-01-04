Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) kicked off at the price of $3.10: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) stock priced at $3.20, down -4.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.50 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $3.23. CNTA’s price has ranged from $2.88 to $12.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.30%. With a float of $68.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 80 employees.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 36,744. In this transaction EVP & Chairman of Development of this company sold 9,400 shares at a rate of $3.91, taking the stock ownership to the 761,151 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s EVP & Chairman of Development sold 9,700 for $4.03, making the entire transaction worth $39,055. This insider now owns 765,059 shares in total.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.69 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -156.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA)

Looking closely at Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s (CNTA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.10. However, in the short run, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.40. Second resistance stands at $3.70. The third major resistance level sits at $3.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.40.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 305.50 million, the company has a total of 94,596K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -381,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -53,880 K.