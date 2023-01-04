Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.74%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $65.14, plunging -4.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.23 and dropped to $61.56 before settling in for the closing price of $64.15. Within the past 52 weeks, CDAY’s price has moved between $43.23 and $105.76.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 7.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 148.60%. With a float of $152.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7462 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.09, operating margin of -2.74, and the pretax margin is -8.82.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 407,798. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 6,500 shares at a rate of $62.74, taking the stock ownership to the 176,643 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s EVP, Chief Customer Officer sold 2,000 for $71.00, making the entire transaction worth $142,000. This insider now owns 41,429 shares in total.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -7.36 while generating a return on equity of -3.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.50% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 122.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.86.

During the past 100 days, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) raw stochastic average was set at 46.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.68 in the near term. At $67.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.45. The third support level lies at $55.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.32 billion based on 151,640K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,024 M and income totals -75,400 K. The company made 315,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.