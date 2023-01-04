CI (Cigna Corporation) dropped -2.98 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On January 03, 2023, Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) opened at $327.36, lower -2.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $327.91 and dropped to $318.04 before settling in for the closing price of $331.34. Price fluctuations for CI have ranged from $213.16 to $340.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 34.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.50% at the time writing. With a float of $300.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 73700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cigna Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 986,802. In this transaction EVP, CHRO of this company sold 3,009 shares at a rate of $327.95, taking the stock ownership to the 4,319 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Pres., International Markets sold 16,667 for $333.88, making the entire transaction worth $5,564,763. This insider now owns 35,750 shares in total.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.48) by $0.74. This company achieved a net margin of +3.08 while generating a return on equity of 11.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.48% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cigna Corporation (CI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.93, a number that is poised to hit 6.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cigna Corporation (CI)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.79.

During the past 100 days, Cigna Corporation’s (CI) raw stochastic average was set at 72.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $323.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $283.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $326.91 in the near term. At $332.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $336.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $317.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $312.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $307.17.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) Key Stats

There are currently 305,739K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 98.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 174,078 M according to its annual income of 5,365 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 45,280 M and its income totaled 2,757 M.