CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) plunged -10.29 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On January 03, 2023, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) opened at $64.19, lower -10.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.214 and dropped to $57.55 before settling in for the closing price of $65.00. Price fluctuations for CEIX have ranged from $18.83 to $79.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 1.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 357.60% at the time writing. With a float of $34.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1575 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.31, operating margin of +10.44, and the pretax margin is +2.73.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Thermal Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CONSOL Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 39,100. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $78.20, taking the stock ownership to the 473,020 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,314 for $78.08, making the entire transaction worth $258,757. This insider now owns 473,520 shares in total.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.26) by $1.28. This company achieved a net margin of +2.63 while generating a return on equity of 5.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 357.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.71, a number that is poised to hit 7.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.17.

During the past 100 days, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s (CEIX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.50 in the near term. At $66.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.17.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Key Stats

There are currently 34,871K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,259 M according to its annual income of 34,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 561,640 K and its income totaled 152,120 K.