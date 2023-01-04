Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) volume exceeds 1.4 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On January 03, 2023, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) opened at $39.31, higher 3.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.385 and dropped to $38.95 before settling in for the closing price of $38.61. Price fluctuations for DQ have ranged from $32.20 to $77.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 53.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 465.90% at the time writing. With a float of $68.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.59 million.

In an organization with 2399 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.36, operating margin of +62.59, and the pretax margin is +61.65.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $6.87) by -$2.69. This company achieved a net margin of +44.61 while generating a return on equity of 51.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 465.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.23, a number that is poised to hit 6.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.51.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 5.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.65. However, in the short run, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.24. Second resistance stands at $42.53. The third major resistance level sits at $43.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.37.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

There are currently 74,507K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,679 M according to its annual income of 748,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,220 M and its income totaled 323,410 K.