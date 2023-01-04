DG (Dollar General Corporation) climbed 0.19 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $247.70, up 0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $248.36 and dropped to $244.72 before settling in for the closing price of $246.25. Over the past 52 weeks, DG has traded in a range of $183.25-$262.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 9.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.20%. With a float of $222.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 163000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.60, operating margin of +9.42, and the pretax margin is +8.95.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 2,404,911. In this transaction EVP & Chief Information Ofc of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $240.49, taking the stock ownership to the 22,980 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 97,259 for $241.55, making the entire transaction worth $23,492,481. This insider now owns 85,369 shares in total.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.93) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.01 while generating a return on equity of 37.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.02% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1138.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.29, a number that is poised to hit 3.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.56.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 52.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $249.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $241.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $248.48 in the near term. At $250.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $252.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $244.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $242.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $241.20.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 55.55 billion has total of 223,575K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 34,220 M in contrast with the sum of 2,399 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,465 M and last quarter income was 526,170 K.