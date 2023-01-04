Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) is expecting -49.22% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On January 03, 2023, Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) opened at $0.24, lower -3.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.2053 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Price fluctuations for DGLY have ranged from $0.22 to $1.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 517.30% at the time writing. With a float of $50.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 146 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.45, operating margin of -68.93, and the pretax margin is +119.23.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Digital Ally Inc. is 6.71%, while institutional ownership is 13.90%.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +118.97 while generating a return on equity of 72.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 517.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 17.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Digital Ally Inc.’s (DGLY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3198, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6909. However, in the short run, Digital Ally Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2487. Second resistance stands at $0.2717. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2934. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2040, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1823. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1593.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) Key Stats

There are currently 53,903K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,410 K according to its annual income of 25,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,480 K and its income totaled -1,900 K.