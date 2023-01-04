Dow Inc. (DOW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 14,115 M

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $50.60, up 1.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.15 and dropped to $50.31 before settling in for the closing price of $50.39. Over the past 52 weeks, DOW has traded in a range of $42.91-$71.86.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 2.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 411.70%. With a float of $702.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $714.30 million.

In an organization with 35700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Dow Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 21,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 450 shares at a rate of $48.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Director bought 400 for $52.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,962. This insider now owns 1,175 shares in total.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.08) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 411.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.00% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dow Inc.’s (DOW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Dow Inc.’s (DOW) raw stochastic average was set at 60.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.91. However, in the short run, Dow Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.36. Second resistance stands at $51.67. The third major resistance level sits at $52.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.68.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.11 billion has total of 703,759K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 54,968 M in contrast with the sum of 6,311 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,115 M and last quarter income was 739,000 K.