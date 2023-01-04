Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 75,040 K

January 03, 2023, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) trading session started at the price of $14.71, that was 1.33% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.87 and dropped to $14.20 before settling in for the closing price of $14.27. A 52-week range for DEA has been $13.49 – $23.65.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 21.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 136.00%. With a float of $90.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.77 million.

In an organization with 53 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.10, operating margin of +25.84, and the pretax margin is +12.35.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Easterly Government Properties Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 149,800. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 91,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chairman sold 10,406 for $20.94, making the entire transaction worth $217,902. This insider now owns 773 shares in total.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.76 while generating a return on equity of 2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 127.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) raw stochastic average was set at 16.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.99. However, in the short run, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.82. Second resistance stands at $15.18. The third major resistance level sits at $15.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.48.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Key Stats

There are 90,814K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.32 billion. As of now, sales total 274,860 K while income totals 30,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 75,040 K while its last quarter net income were 640 K.