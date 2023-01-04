Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.2 million

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $76.01, down -0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.94 and dropped to $73.95 before settling in for the closing price of $74.61. Over the past 52 weeks, EW has traded in a range of $67.13-$131.10.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 12.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.80%. With a float of $612.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $619.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.57, operating margin of +30.78, and the pretax margin is +32.53.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 299,200. In this transaction CVP, Surgical Structural Heart of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $74.80, taking the stock ownership to the 18,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 19,875 for $76.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,518,340. This insider now owns 157,353 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.73 while generating a return on equity of 28.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.41% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 18.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.16 in the near term. At $78.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $79.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.18.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 46.29 billion has total of 618,260K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,233 M in contrast with the sum of 1,503 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,319 M and last quarter income was 343,500 K.