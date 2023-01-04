Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) average volume reaches $1.84M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $123.59, up 0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.70 and dropped to $122.32 before settling in for the closing price of $122.18. Over the past 52 weeks, EA has traded in a range of $109.24-$142.79.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 7.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.80%. With a float of $274.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.01, operating margin of +16.30, and the pretax margin is +15.43.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Electronic Arts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 604,219. In this transaction CEO and Board Chair of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $120.84, taking the stock ownership to the 85,274 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 800 for $131.83, making the entire transaction worth $105,464. This insider now owns 26,955 shares in total.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 10.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.69% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Electronic Arts Inc.’s (EA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.20, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.36.

During the past 100 days, Electronic Arts Inc.’s (EA) raw stochastic average was set at 40.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $126.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $124.23 in the near term. At $125.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $126.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $119.47.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.91 billion has total of 276,080K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,991 M in contrast with the sum of 789,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,904 M and last quarter income was 299,000 K.