Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) with a beta value of 1.07 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

January 03, 2023, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) trading session started at the price of $24.08, that was 0.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.3988 and dropped to $24.03 before settling in for the closing price of $24.12. A 52-week range for EPD has been $21.61 – $28.65.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.90%. With a float of $1.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.18 billion.

The firm has a total of 6911 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.24, operating margin of +15.71, and the pretax margin is +11.61.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks. The insider ownership of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 32.63%, while institutional ownership is 27.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 87,921. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 3,650 shares at a rate of $24.09, taking the stock ownership to the 2,337,775 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $23.99, making the entire transaction worth $119,950. This insider now owns 75,776 shares in total.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.63) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.07 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.60% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (EPD) raw stochastic average was set at 29.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.59. The third major resistance level sits at $24.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Key Stats

There are 2,175,570K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 52.93 billion. As of now, sales total 40,807 M while income totals 4,638 M. Its latest quarter income was 15,468 M while its last quarter net income were 1,361 M.