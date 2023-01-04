Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.00%

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $109.78, plunging -3.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.02 and dropped to $105.49 before settling in for the closing price of $110.30. Within the past 52 weeks, XOM’s price has moved between $60.70 and $114.66.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 202.20%. With a float of $4.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.18 billion.

In an organization with 63000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.10, operating margin of +9.91, and the pretax margin is +11.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Exxon Mobil Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 1,256,194. In this transaction Vice President and Controller of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $104.68, taking the stock ownership to the 188,497 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Vice President sold 2,500 for $105.00, making the entire transaction worth $262,500. This insider now owns 34,272 shares in total.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.74) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +8.21 while generating a return on equity of 14.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 202.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.42% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.26, a number that is poised to hit 2.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) raw stochastic average was set at 73.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.59. However, in the short run, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $109.19. Second resistance stands at $111.87. The third major resistance level sits at $113.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.81. The third support level lies at $100.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 434.23 billion based on 4,118,293K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 285,640 M and income totals 23,040 M. The company made 112,070 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 19,660 M in sales during its previous quarter.