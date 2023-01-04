Flywire Corporation (FLYW) kicked off at the price of $23.93: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $25.00, down -2.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.00 and dropped to $22.47 before settling in for the closing price of $24.47. Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has traded in a range of $14.56-$39.31.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -260.50%. With a float of $97.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.93 million.

The firm has a total of 665 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.51, operating margin of -2.63, and the pretax margin is -12.89.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Flywire Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 12,009. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $24.02, taking the stock ownership to the 137,239 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 27,167 for $23.80, making the entire transaction worth $646,477. This insider now owns 98,654 shares in total.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -13.96 while generating a return on equity of -8.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -260.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Flywire Corporation’s (FLYW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Flywire Corporation’s (FLYW) raw stochastic average was set at 59.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.33. The third major resistance level sits at $27.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.07.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.53 billion has total of 108,267K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 201,150 K in contrast with the sum of -28,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 95,230 K and last quarter income was -4,270 K.