Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is 6.37% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

January 03, 2023, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) trading session started at the price of $15.89, that was -1.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.125 and dropped to $15.755 before settling in for the closing price of $16.34. A 52-week range for FMS has been $12.78 – $35.04.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.80%. With a float of $586.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.83 million.

In an organization with 122758 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.81, operating margin of +11.34, and the pretax margin is +8.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.42) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.50 while generating a return on equity of 8.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.02% during the next five years compared to -7.81% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) raw stochastic average was set at 52.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.72. However, in the short run, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.24. Second resistance stands at $16.37. The third major resistance level sits at $16.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.63. The third support level lies at $15.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Key Stats

There are 586,055K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.43 billion. As of now, sales total 20,845 M while income totals 1,147 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,133 M while its last quarter net income were 231,760 K.