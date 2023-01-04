Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) soared 0.72 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Analyst Insights

On December 30, 2023, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) opened at $2.67, higher 0.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.80 and dropped to $2.655 before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. Price fluctuations for FCEL have ranged from $2.47 to $7.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.30% at the time writing. With a float of $405.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $405.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 513 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -21.30, operating margin of -108.78, and the pretax margin is -112.21.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FuelCell Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 44.90%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -109.38 while generating a return on equity of -19.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 51.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) saw its 5-day average volume 11.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 15.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s (FCEL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.84 in the near term. At $2.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.55.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Key Stats

There are currently 405,723K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 130,480 K according to its annual income of -142,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 39,200 K and its income totaled -42,470 K.

