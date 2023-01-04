Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is expecting 7.41% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $0.28, up 5.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Over the past 52 weeks, AUMN has traded in a range of $0.22-$0.63.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 31.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.20%. With a float of $127.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 248 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Golden Minerals Company is 1.59%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Golden Minerals Company’s (AUMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Golden Minerals Company’s (AUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 58.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2631, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3332. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3006 in the near term. At $0.3113, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3225. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2787, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2675. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2568.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 47.10 million has total of 167,478K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,600 K in contrast with the sum of -2,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,270 K and last quarter income was -2,700 K.