Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) volume exceeds 1.16 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Markets

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $0.30, up 4.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.2701 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, HSDT has traded in a range of $0.20-$5.79.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.40%. With a float of $26.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.20 million.

In an organization with 26 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.60, operating margin of -3472.03, and the pretax margin is -3473.56.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is 4.01%, while institutional ownership is 5.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 19,946. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 80,041 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 332,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s President and CEO bought 89,300 for $0.31, making the entire transaction worth $27,835. This insider now owns 308,003 shares in total.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.97 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.12) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -3473.56 while generating a return on equity of -239.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) raw stochastic average was set at 22.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2771, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1617. However, in the short run, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3366. Second resistance stands at $0.3533. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3865. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2535. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2368.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.07 million has total of 28,197K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 520 K in contrast with the sum of -18,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 200 K and last quarter income was -1,030 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

No matter how cynical the overall market is Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) performance over the last week is recorded -5.92%

Shaun Noe -
Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $105.52, plunging -3.43% from the previous trading...
Read more

$1.41M in average volume shows that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
January 03, 2023, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) trading session started at the price of $77.70, that was -4.94% drop from the session before....
Read more

Recent developments with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.53 cents.

Steve Mayer -
On January 03, 2023, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) opened at $2.64, lower -7.97% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.