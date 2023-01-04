Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 201.75%

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.73, soaring 342.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.73 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Within the past 52 weeks, HZN’s price has moved between $0.30 and $8.75.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 3.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.20%. With a float of $25.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.68 million.

In an organization with 3800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.59, operating margin of +0.93, and the pretax margin is -4.26.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Horizon Global Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 5,887. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,505 shares at a rate of $2.35, taking the stock ownership to the 2,442,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Director bought 2,505 for $2.35, making the entire transaction worth $5,887. This insider now owns 2,442,224 shares in total.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -4.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.70% during the next five years compared to -12.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.28

Technical Analysis of Horizon Global Corporation (HZN)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Horizon Global Corporation’s (HZN) raw stochastic average was set at 62.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 632.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 271.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6169, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9700. However, in the short run, Horizon Global Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7333. Second resistance stands at $1.7467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6867. The third support level lies at $1.6733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 50.84 million based on 27,733K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 782,120 K and income totals -31,720 K. The company made 148,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.