Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is expecting -21.45% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on January 03, 2023, with Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) stock priced at $0.5508, up 1.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.61 and dropped to $0.5233 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. HYMC’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $3.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.40%. With a float of $155.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 154,452. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 306,391 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 17,923,698 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 500,000 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $251,850. This insider now owns 18,230,089 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6441, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0343. However, in the short run, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5922. Second resistance stands at $0.6444. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6789. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5055, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4710. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4188.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 103.52 million, the company has a total of 199,771K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110,730 K while annual income is -88,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,760 K while its latest quarter income was -15,850 K.