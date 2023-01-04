Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) 20 Days SMA touches -4.43%: The odds favor the bear

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $16.80, down -1.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.03 and dropped to $16.37 before settling in for the closing price of $16.86. Over the past 52 weeks, IRT has traded in a range of $15.04-$28.42.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 160.30%. With a float of $222.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.07 million.

The firm has a total of 937 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.46, operating margin of +20.97, and the pretax margin is +17.86.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Independence Realty Trust Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 287,483. In this transaction Chair of Board & CEO of this company sold 16,656 shares at a rate of $17.26, taking the stock ownership to the 567,209 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chair of Board & CEO sold 155,830 for $17.24, making the entire transaction worth $2,686,509. This insider now owns 583,865 shares in total.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +17.49 while generating a return on equity of 2.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.11% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s (IRT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 119.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s (IRT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.34. The third major resistance level sits at $17.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.66.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.76 billion has total of 224,074K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 250,250 K in contrast with the sum of 44,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 160,600 K and last quarter income was 16,220 K.