Investors finally get a glimpse of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) volume hitting the figure of 1.32 million.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $12.06, down -14.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.40 and dropped to $10.075 before settling in for the closing price of $11.79. Over the past 52 weeks, ASPN has traded in a range of $7.93-$52.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 0.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -47.40%. With a float of $64.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 418 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.17, operating margin of -33.38, and the pretax margin is -30.50.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Aspen Aerogels Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 30,510. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,700 shares at a rate of $11.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,195 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,526,316 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $100,000,002. This insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in total.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.75 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.57) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -30.50 while generating a return on equity of -37.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s (ASPN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s (ASPN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.18. The third major resistance level sits at $13.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.53. The third support level lies at $6.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 655.19 million has total of 40,909K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 121,620 K in contrast with the sum of -37,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 36,710 K and last quarter income was -29,600 K.