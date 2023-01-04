Search
Investors finally get a glimpse of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) volume hitting the figure of 0.69 million.

January 03, 2023, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) trading session started at the price of $0.5565, that was 10.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.63 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. A 52-week range for ATOS has been $0.50 – $1.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 91.10%. With a float of $126.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4 workers is very important to gauge.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 43.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7456, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9517. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6275. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6687. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7075. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5475, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5087. The third support level lies at $0.4675 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

There are 126,624K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 74.23 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -20,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -8,010 K.

