Investors finally get a glimpse of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) volume hitting the figure of 0.57 million.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.45, plunging -11.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.2009 and dropped to $14.55 before settling in for the closing price of $17.31. Within the past 52 weeks, KLXE’s price has moved between $3.02 and $18.63.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 23.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 78.90%. With a float of $10.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.50 million.

In an organization with 1520 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.47, operating margin of -14.01, and the pretax margin is -21.44.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 67,116. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 4,056 shares at a rate of $16.55, taking the stock ownership to the 8,621 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s insider sold 4,190 for $16.89, making the entire transaction worth $70,752. This insider now owns 12,677 shares in total.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Latest Financial update

As on 10/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.46) by -$1.64. This company achieved a net margin of -21.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Trading Performance Indicators

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s (KLXE) raw stochastic average was set at 75.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.39. However, in the short run, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.46. Second resistance stands at $19.65. The third major resistance level sits at $21.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.35. The third support level lies at $10.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 183.12 million based on 12,275K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 465,600 K and income totals -105,600 K. The company made 221,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.