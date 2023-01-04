Investors finally get a glimpse of Niu Technologies (NIU) volume hitting the figure of 0.99 million.

A new trading day began on January 03, 2023, with Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) stock priced at $5.45, up 5.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.79 and dropped to $5.33 before settling in for the closing price of $5.23. NIU’s price has ranged from $2.57 to $16.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 59.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.00%. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 702 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.90, operating margin of +5.50, and the pretax margin is +7.37.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.10 while generating a return on equity of 19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.84% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Niu Technologies’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 60.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.77 in the near term. At $6.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.09. The third support level lies at $4.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 423.27 million, the company has a total of 76,840K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 581,320 K while annual income is 35,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 162,120 K while its latest quarter income was 410 K.