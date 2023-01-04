Investors finally get a glimpse of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) volume hitting the figure of 1.51 million.

A new trading day began on January 03, 2023, with Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) stock priced at $40.92, up 0.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.14 and dropped to $40.25 before settling in for the closing price of $40.38. ST’s price has ranged from $36.64 to $65.58 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 3.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 130.10%. With a float of $152.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.47 million.

In an organization with 21300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.20, operating margin of +16.19, and the pretax margin is +10.86.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 36,132. In this transaction VP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 867 shares at a rate of $41.67, taking the stock ownership to the 6,729 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director sold 198,000 for $41.42, making the entire transaction worth $8,201,061. This insider now owns 201,268 shares in total.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.54 while generating a return on equity of 12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (ST) raw stochastic average was set at 42.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.60. However, in the short run, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.08. Second resistance stands at $41.56. The third major resistance level sits at $41.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.78. The third support level lies at $39.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.22 billion, the company has a total of 152,962K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,821 M while annual income is 363,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,018 M while its latest quarter income was 140,250 K.