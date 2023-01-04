Investors must take note of Entegris Inc.’s (ENTG) performance last week, which was -2.08%.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) on January 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $66.92, plunging -2.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.95 and dropped to $63.845 before settling in for the closing price of $65.59. Within the past 52 weeks, ENTG’s price has moved between $61.75 and $141.82.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 14.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.40%. With a float of $147.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6850 workers is very important to gauge.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 379,155. In this transaction SVP & CTO of this company sold 3,297 shares at a rate of $115.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,131 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 12,142 for $133.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,616,092. This insider now owns 20,980 shares in total.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.05) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.84% during the next five years compared to 34.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.09.

During the past 100 days, Entegris Inc.’s (ENTG) raw stochastic average was set at 5.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $66.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.08. The third major resistance level sits at $69.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.87. The third support level lies at $59.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.54 billion based on 149,035K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,299 M and income totals 409,130 K. The company made 993,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -73,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.