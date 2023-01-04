Investors must take note of Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) performance last week, which was -5.66%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $0.4813, up 7.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5095 and dropped to $0.4776 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Over the past 52 weeks, GNUS has traded in a range of $0.45-$1.24.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 55.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.90%. With a float of $295.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 67 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 3,674. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.73, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Director bought 5,460 for $0.69, making the entire transaction worth $3,767. This insider now owns 49,273 shares in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6417, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7288. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5138. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5276. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5457. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4819, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4638. The third support level lies at $0.4500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 169.14 million has total of 316,730K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,870 K in contrast with the sum of -126,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,680 K and last quarter income was -11,220 K.