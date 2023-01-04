Investors must take note of JBG SMITH Properties’s (JBGS) performance last week, which was -2.72%.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) kicked off on January 03, 2023, at the price of $19.22, down -0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.33 and dropped to $18.70 before settling in for the closing price of $18.98. Over the past 52 weeks, JBGS has traded in a range of $17.39-$31.09.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 5.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.10%. With a float of $113.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.36 million.

In an organization with 997 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.84, operating margin of -1.70, and the pretax margin is -13.59.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of JBG SMITH Properties is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 11,201. In this transaction Pres. & Chief Operating Off. of this company sold 562 shares at a rate of $19.93, taking the stock ownership to the 1,160 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Director sold 38,591 for $19.50, making the entire transaction worth $752,524. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $1.11. This company achieved a net margin of -12.94 while generating a return on equity of -2.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -24.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at JBG SMITH Properties’s (JBGS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, JBG SMITH Properties’s (JBGS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.98. However, in the short run, JBG SMITH Properties’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.28. Second resistance stands at $19.62. The third major resistance level sits at $19.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.36. The third support level lies at $18.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.14 billion has total of 113,788K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 634,360 K in contrast with the sum of -79,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 147,610 K and last quarter income was -19,290 K.