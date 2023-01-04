Investors must take note of Reed’s Inc.’s (REED) performance last week, which was -5.49%.

On January 03, 2023, Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) opened at $0.073, lower -3.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0731 and dropped to $0.0656 before settling in for the closing price of $0.07. Price fluctuations for REED have ranged from $0.06 to $0.43 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 3.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.10% at the time writing. With a float of $101.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.72 million.

In an organization with 31 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.42, operating margin of -32.20, and the pretax margin is -33.07.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Reed’s Inc. is 9.77%, while institutional ownership is 27.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 18,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.07, taking the stock ownership to the 1,243,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Director bought 250,000 for $0.10, making the entire transaction worth $26,150. This insider now owns 5,855,579 shares in total.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -33.07 while generating a return on equity of -224.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Reed’s Inc. (REED). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reed’s Inc. (REED)

As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Reed’s Inc.’s (REED) raw stochastic average was set at 4.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1048, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1751. However, in the short run, Reed’s Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0717. Second resistance stands at $0.0761. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0792. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0642, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0611. The third support level lies at $0.0567 if the price breaches the second support level.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) Key Stats

There are currently 126,040K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 49,600 K according to its annual income of -16,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,090 K and its income totaled -3,230 K.